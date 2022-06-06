Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Daily Journal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

DJCO opened at $277.50 on Thursday. Daily Journal has a 12-month low of $242.00 and a 12-month high of $415.66. The stock has a market cap of $382.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.62 and a 200-day moving average of $316.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

