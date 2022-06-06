Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POOL. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $539.22.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $407.27 on Thursday. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $377.52 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.38.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

