TheStreet Lowers Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.89.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 2.24. Magnite has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $207,519.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 393,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,974,000 after buying an additional 60,557 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,591,000 after buying an additional 646,392 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Magnite by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 7,162,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,554,000 after buying an additional 689,659 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,106,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after buying an additional 340,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,083,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

