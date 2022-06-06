TheStreet Downgrades Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.80.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital stock opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 338.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.61. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $181.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 135.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.