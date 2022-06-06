Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of ATC stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.85. Atotech has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.30.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atotech had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Atotech will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Atotech in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

