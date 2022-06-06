Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI opened at $53.25 on Friday. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Donaldson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 27,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.