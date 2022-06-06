Critical Comparison: Creek Road Miners (CRKR) versus Its Peers

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) is one of 143 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Creek Road Miners to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Creek Road Miners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Creek Road Miners Competitors 789 3378 5074 107 2.48

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 68.49%. Given Creek Road Miners’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Creek Road Miners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -1,753.50% N/A -222.24% Creek Road Miners Competitors -37.86% -1,407.65% -6.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 -$17.27 million -0.46 Creek Road Miners Competitors $868.32 million -$973,916.67 -32.65

Creek Road Miners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners. Creek Road Miners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners’ peers have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Creek Road Miners peers beat Creek Road Miners on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Creek Road Miners (Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

