BMO Capital Markets Lowers Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) to Hold

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CSFB upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.47.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$27.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.31. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.43 and a 1 year high of C$27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.02.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.2999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.09%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$105,074.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at C$389,498.06. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total value of C$6,298,804.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,220,858.25. Insiders sold 345,472 shares of company stock worth $8,972,879 over the last ninety days.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

