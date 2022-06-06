Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.54.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.