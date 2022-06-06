Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Earns Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $129.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of ROST opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.68. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 280,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,343,000 after purchasing an additional 61,998 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,989,000 after purchasing an additional 183,649 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

