Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Cowen currently has a $150.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.00.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.01. Novavax has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $277.80.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

