ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $0.35 on Friday. ION Geophysical has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in ION Geophysical by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 1,930.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

