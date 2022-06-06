ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.
Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $0.35 on Friday. ION Geophysical has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.
About ION Geophysical (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ION Geophysical (IO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.