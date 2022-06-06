Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) to Sell

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.37.

ZH opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.66. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 49.35% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Zhihu will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZH. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth $32,722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,204 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,991,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. lifted its position in Zhihu by 170.5% in the first quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zhihu by 609.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,127,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 969,058 shares during the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

