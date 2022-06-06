Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UUUU. Noble Financial began coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.00 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $173,675. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

