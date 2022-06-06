Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on THR. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE THR opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $517.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

