Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Star Equity Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company. Its operating divisions include Healthcare, Building & Construction and Real Estate & Investments. Star Equity Holdings Inc., formerly known as Digirad Corporation, is based in SUWANEE, Ga. “

Shares of STRR opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.43. Star Equity has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Star Equity ( NASDAQ:STRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Star Equity will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 55,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $58,656.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,208,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,724.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 37,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $38,941.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,119,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,549.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 177,162 shares of company stock worth $168,475 over the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

