Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $100.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.28. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $88.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,962,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,099,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,110,319.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 298,883 shares of company stock worth $29,223,189. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

