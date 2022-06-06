MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $89.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Get MGE Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.98. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $69.23 and a twelve month high of $84.96.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $208.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGE Energy (Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.