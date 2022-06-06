Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OTIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $111.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $27,095.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 24,968 shares of company stock worth $59,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Otonomy by 378.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

