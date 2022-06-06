Zacks Investment Research Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to Sell

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

PHR has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

Phreesia stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 69.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 254.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after buying an additional 866,654 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,592,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 27.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,649,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 354,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 102.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 654,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 331,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

