Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Acme United stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $117.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95. Acme United has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $46.19.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Acme United during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acme United by 183.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Acme United by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acme United by 443.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

