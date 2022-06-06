Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) to Sell

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MoneyLion Inc. is a data-driven, digital financial platform. It offers mobile banking and financial membership to take control of their finances. The company operates principally in Sioux Falls and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. MoneyLion Inc., formerly known as Fusion Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.

In other MoneyLion news, Director Jeff Gary acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey acquired 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,083.58. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,772,285 shares in the company, valued at $27,970,704.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 207,942 shares of company stock valued at $399,334 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

