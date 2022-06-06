L’Air Liquide Stock Set to Split on Friday, June 10th (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) shares are set to split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 11-10 split was announced on Friday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 10th.

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $34.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $36.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.4939 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIQUY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($163.44) to €155.00 ($166.67) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on L’Air Liquide from €185.00 ($198.92) to €187.00 ($201.08) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on L’Air Liquide from €173.00 ($186.02) to €177.00 ($190.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at $1,280,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

