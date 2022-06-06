Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $201.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $203.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.94 and a 200 day moving average of $155.57.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after buying an additional 791,211 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 750,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $98,240,000. Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,216,000 after buying an additional 443,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,905,000 after buying an additional 407,220 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

