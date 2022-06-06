Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

AXDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

AXDX opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.92. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $9.36.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 83,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $82,033.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,911.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 29,915 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $29,316.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,695 shares of company stock valued at $126,121. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.