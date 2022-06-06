American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of ANAT opened at $190.02 on Friday. American National Group has a one year low of $144.35 and a one year high of $195.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.10.

In other American National Group news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of American National Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total value of $73,528.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American National Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,071,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 531,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,532,000 after acquiring an additional 74,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American National Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,148,000 after purchasing an additional 111,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 8,804.9% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 184,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 182,702 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

