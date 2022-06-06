American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of ANAT opened at $190.02 on Friday. American National Group has a one year low of $144.35 and a one year high of $195.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.10.
In other American National Group news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of American National Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total value of $73,528.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About American National Group (Get Rating)
American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.
