Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Air T from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of Air T stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40.
Air T Company Profile (Get Rating)
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
