Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MITK. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $414.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,949,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 73,288 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 227,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 444,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 82,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

