StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 5.25. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.