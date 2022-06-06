Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $94.95 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.34.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

