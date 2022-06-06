Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A opened at $128.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.64 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $455,752,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after buying an additional 1,879,602 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $228,450,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.