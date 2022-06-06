Lightning eMotors (ZEV) & Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lightning eMotors to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lightning eMotors and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors $20.99 million -$100.77 million -2.97 Lightning eMotors Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion 78.14

Lightning eMotors’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors. Lightning eMotors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors -385.50% -332.46% -30.94% Lightning eMotors Competitors -12,601.68% -7.58% -1.39%

Volatility & Risk

Lightning eMotors has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightning eMotors’ peers have a beta of 1.56, suggesting that their average stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lightning eMotors and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67 Lightning eMotors Competitors 1071 2631 3036 165 2.33

Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus price target of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 177.42%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 42.49%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Lightning eMotors peers beat Lightning eMotors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lightning eMotors (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

