UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Critical Survey

UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN – Get Rating) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares UMC and Ryan Specialty Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMC N/A N/A N/A Ryan Specialty Group 5.21% 61.16% 5.20%

25.1% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of UMC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.3% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UMC and Ryan Specialty Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus price target of $36.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.62%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than UMC.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UMC and Ryan Specialty Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryan Specialty Group $1.43 billion 7.04 $65.87 million N/A N/A

Ryan Specialty Group has higher revenue and earnings than UMC.

Summary

Ryan Specialty Group beats UMC on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMC (Get Rating)

UMC, Inc. provides medical insurance claims coding and processing, electronic medical records storage, chargemaster review, pricing comparison, and accounts receivable management services to healthcare providers. Its customers primarily include hospitals, medical clinics, and physician practitioners in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Medicorp, Inc. and changed its name to UMC, Inc. in May 2007. UMC, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Pampa, Texas.

About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

