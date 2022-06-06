Transcontinental (TCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.51 per share for the quarter.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$680.80 million.

Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$23.27 and a 1 year high of C$31.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Lecavalier acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$382,772. Also, Director Christine Desaulniers acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$368,200.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

