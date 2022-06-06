Dollarama (DOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect Dollarama to post earnings of C$0.46 per share for the quarter.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion.

TSE:DOL opened at C$70.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.53 billion and a PE ratio of 32.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$71.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.29. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$52.30 and a 52 week high of C$76.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

DOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.71.

Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

