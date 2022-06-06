Head to Head Analysis: Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Tailwind Two Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tailwind Two Acquisition and Motorola Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailwind Two Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Motorola Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90

Tailwind Two Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.99%. Motorola Solutions has a consensus price target of $275.90, suggesting a potential upside of 22.32%. Given Tailwind Two Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tailwind Two Acquisition is more favorable than Motorola Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Tailwind Two Acquisition and Motorola Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -0.70% Motorola Solutions 15.30% -633.02% 12.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tailwind Two Acquisition and Motorola Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A Motorola Solutions $8.17 billion 4.62 $1.25 billion $7.29 30.94

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Tailwind Two Acquisition.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Tailwind Two Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tailwind Two Acquisition (Get Rating)

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce. Its land mobile radio communications and video security and access control devices include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, fixed and mobile video cameras, and accessories; radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Software and Services segment provides repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services; and public safety and enterprise command center software, unified communications applications, and video software solutions through on-premise and as a service. It serves government, public safety, and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

