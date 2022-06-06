Financial Analysis: Creek Road Miners (CRKR) vs. Its Competitors

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) is one of 143 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Creek Road Miners to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 -$17.27 million -0.46 Creek Road Miners Competitors $868.32 million -$973,916.67 -32.65

Creek Road Miners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners. Creek Road Miners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Creek Road Miners and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Creek Road Miners Competitors 789 3378 5074 107 2.48

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 68.49%. Given Creek Road Miners’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Creek Road Miners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners’ competitors have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -1,753.50% N/A -222.24% Creek Road Miners Competitors -37.86% -1,407.65% -6.41%

Summary

Creek Road Miners competitors beat Creek Road Miners on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Creek Road Miners (Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

