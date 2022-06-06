Analyzing Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) and 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) and 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fairfax India and 180 Degree Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax India $712.69 million 2.27 $494.51 million $3.11 3.68 180 Degree Capital $2.79 million 23.65 $14.26 million N/A N/A

Fairfax India has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fairfax India shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of 180 Degree Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of 180 Degree Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax India and 180 Degree Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax India N/A 22.60% 18.05% 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Fairfax India has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 180 Degree Capital has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fairfax India and 180 Degree Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax India 0 0 0 0 N/A 180 Degree Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Fairfax India beats 180 Degree Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fairfax India Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies. The firm seeks to impact the business and valuation of its portfolio through constructive activism. It employs fundamental analysis, plan development, investment execution and exit analysis to make its portfolios. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey.

