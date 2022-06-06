Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) is one of 75 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Grupo Financiero Banorte to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte pays an annual dividend of $2.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Grupo Financiero Banorte pays out 66.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 32.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.0% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte 21.35% 15.72% 2.03% Grupo Financiero Banorte Competitors 22.95% 11.84% 0.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Financiero Banorte and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grupo Financiero Banorte Competitors 1136 3422 2840 91 2.25

Grupo Financiero Banorte currently has a consensus price target of $146.00, indicating a potential upside of 365.41%. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 66.86%. Given Grupo Financiero Banorte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Financiero Banorte is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Banorte’s peers have a beta of 22.15, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte $7.68 billion $1.73 billion 9.86 Grupo Financiero Banorte Competitors $12.87 billion $3.02 billion 8.42

Grupo Financiero Banorte’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Banorte. Grupo Financiero Banorte is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Banorte peers beat Grupo Financiero Banorte on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,193 branches, 9,387 ATMs, and 159,780 point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.