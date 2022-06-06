Yext (YEXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $665.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $52,449.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth $122,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 50.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 164.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

