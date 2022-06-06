Thor Industries (THO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.87 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Thor Industries to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $74.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.24. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Thor Industries by 18.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.