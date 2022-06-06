Mission Produce (AVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mission Produce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVO opened at $13.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $971.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVO. Citigroup upgraded Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 54,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

