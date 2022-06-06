Crown Crafts (CRWS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $6.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Crown Crafts from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Crown Crafts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

