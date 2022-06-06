Daktronics (DAKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $139.56 million during the quarter.

Daktronics stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. Daktronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $149.58 million, a P/E ratio of 82.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daktronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Daktronics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Daktronics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

