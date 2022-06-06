Hello Group (MOMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Hello Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($3.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hello Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hello Group stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $966.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.24. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hello Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,643,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,106,000 after buying an additional 129,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hello Group by 269.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 1,480,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

MOMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hello Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

