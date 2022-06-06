G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GIII stock opened at $26.79 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.52.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

