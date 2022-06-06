Lovesac (LOVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVEGet Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect Lovesac to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lovesac to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lovesac stock opened at $36.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $549.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.45. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,494,724.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,194.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lovesac by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lovesac by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lovesac by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Lovesac Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

