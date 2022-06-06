Major Drilling Group International (MDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect Major Drilling Group International to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$138.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$122.80 million.

Shares of TSE MDI opened at C$10.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$858.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.90. Major Drilling Group International has a 52-week low of C$7.19 and a 52-week high of C$12.86.

In other Major Drilling Group International news, insider Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total value of C$49,947.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,836,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$113,174,293.56. Also, Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total transaction of C$554,409.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,275 shares in the company, valued at C$764,693.66. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,700 shares of company stock worth $1,874,649.

MDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

