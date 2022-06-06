Campbell Soup (CPB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect Campbell Soup to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Campbell Soup has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.750-$2.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.75-2.85 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Campbell Soup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CPB opened at $45.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

