Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLAY stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,646,922.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

